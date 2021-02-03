Reed Woody, Lebanon, passed away Jan. 24, at age 87.

The Memorial Service was Saturday, Jan. 30, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family accepted friends at the funeral home on Saturday until the service.

Reed Woody was born in North Carolina to Pearl Ricker and Jim Woody.

Reed is survived by: daughter Teresa (Bill) Moss; grandchildren Stephanie (Demond) Weir and Jewett Moss; brother Charles (Gwen) Woody; sisters-in-law Sue Collins and Margaret Reeves; great-grandchildren Will Weir and Alivia Weir; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: wife Betty Jean Woody; parents Jim and Pearl Woody; brothers Jack, Wayne, Bill Joe, and Bobby Woody; and sister Mabel Wiseband.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.