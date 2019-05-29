World War II veteran honored with centennial celebration

World War II veteran Max Anderson was escorted to his centennial celebration in style on Memorial Day.

World War II veteran and Wilson County resident Max Anderson recently turned 100 years old. Mt. Juliet Police escorted him and his wife of nearly 75 years, Flossie, to his centennial celebration on Memorial Day.

Anderson rode in a Polaris slingshot as he made his way from Rutland Place to the celebration.

The celebration was held during a special closing ceremony for the “Honoring Our American Flag” display, organized by the local Exchange Club and American Legion at the Mt. Juliet Train Station.

During the escort, the community was encouraged to stand along the escort route in a display of patriotism, support of veterans, and appreciation for Anderson’s service. Many people showed up, lining up along the route and presenting American Flags.

“We are forever grateful for his service and the service of all the men and women who are serving or have served for our freedom,” MJPD said in an online statement.