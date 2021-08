WORRELL, Sara Francis Dies

Sara Francis Dies Worrell, 86, Mt. Juliet, passed away Aug. 4.

She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Lillian Dies; husband, Glenn “Chunk” Worrell; and cousin, Dorothy Hines.

She is Survived by cousins, Edward Dies; Scott (Debbie) Dennis; Stacey (Roger) Ranchio; Brad (Heather) Dennis; and Nikki (Donnie) Abercombie; and special caregivers, Lorie Currey; Patti Harris; and Stephanie Corkery.

Visitation was Saturday, Aug. 7 until time of service at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.