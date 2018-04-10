Wreck closes MJ Road, police caution safety

Mt. Juliet Road at Interstate 40 was briefly closed Monday afternoon when a multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes.

Around 2 p.m. April 9, Mt. Juliet Police responded to a wreck involving seven cars that shut down the I-40 overpass. According to MJPD, a motorist may have had a medical event that led to them crossing into oncoming lanes and hitting multiple vehicles.

Captain Tyler Chandler with MJPD said there were no serious injuries from the crash. The roadway was open just over an hour later.

Captain Chandler also went live on Facebook Monday night to update citizens about a reported car burglary early Sunday morning.

A man noticed two people attempting to break into cars around his neighborhood. When he confronted them, one suspect ran away while the other allegedly pointed a gun toward the man. He never fired the weapon, and eventually fled.

When police arrived on scene, they were unsuccessful in finding the suspects. According to Chandler, other burglaries were reported later in the Royal Oaks subdivision. There has only been one theft report from an unlocked vehicle.

According to Chandler, the suspects are two black males between the ages of 16-22 and they may be in or associated with a gold truck. Police believe the suspects may be from Nashville.

Chandler said residents can help prevent burglaries by keeping vehicles locked and removing valuable items.

“If you leave firearms in your car, definitely take your firearms out and secure them in your home,” said Chandler. “If [vehicles] are locked, they’re really not going to take the time to get in your car.”

Chandler also said if residents see a possible burglary, do not immediately confront them but call 911.