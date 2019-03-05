Wright, Bobby Lee

Bobby Lee Wright, age 91 of Lebanon, died March 1, 2019. Mr. Wright was the son of the late Jesse Raby Wright, Sr. and Mary Lee Johnson Wright. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hutchison Wright; siblings, Nancy Petty and Jesse Wright, Jr. and his aunt, Elizabeth Johnson Wright.

He is survived by: Daughters – Barbara (Phillip) Sisk and Maryann (Clyde) Hicks; Grandchildren – Trent Lyda, Todd (Jen) Lyda, Aaron Hicks and Haley (John) Charlton; 3 Great-grandchildren; Special friend – Cynthia Pachciarz.

A graveside service was held March 5 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Animal Rescue Corp, 1420A Toshiba Drive, Suite #300, Lebanon, TN 37087.

