WRIGHT, Larry Thomas

Larry Thomas Wright, 74, Mt. Juliet, died Dec. 10.

Larry was born in Lebanon, and was the son of the late, Herbert Thomas “Hub” Wright and Mary Cath-erine “Kathryn” Honeycutt Wright. He is survived by: Wife Judy Wright; children Tammy Wright Taylor, Brian (Jessica) Wright, Nikki Hixson and LeAnne Carter; Sisters Linda (Jimmy) York and Audrey Lane; Grandchildren Michael Taylor, Callie Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor, Michael “Blue” Carter and Nicholas “Ikey” Burns; Several nieces and nephew

Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 13, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Todd Elliot officiating. Inter-ment with military honors followed at Wright Cemetery.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Visitation was Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.