Wright, Mitchell Lee

Mitchell Lee Wright, 63, born Aug. 26, 1955, to Clarence and Wilma Wright in Nashville, died of metastatic cancer on Aug. 6, 2019. at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, James Kirkland Wright. He is survived by siblings Rick Wright, Don Wright and Patsy Nichols, along with his beloved daughters Julia Rae Vonallmen and Heather Lee Wright and their much loved children, his grandchildren, Thomas Simpson, Megan Hall, Shaw Jenkins, Jaiden Jenkins and Jalee Jenkins.

Mitchell was a gifted carpenter and musician who had lived in Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Lebanon. A celebration of Mitchell’s life will be observed and open to all on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 2 p.m., preceded by visitation at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, TN.