Wright provides updates to Wilson County school board

The Wilson County Board of Education held a special-called meeting on Monday to hear updates from the state BOE meeting.

Dr. Donna Wright, director of Wilson County Schools, said the purpose of the meeting was get information in front of the board, after the state BOE met last week, to discuss emergency rules and provisions for school districts for the 2019-20 school year. The provisions were adopted at the state board meeting on April 9 and will go into effect immediately after being signed by the Tennessee Secretary of State, where they will remain in effect for 180 days.

One of the provisions for the state’s schools were that students’ grades will be what they earned as of March 20, when the coronavirus forced schools to close. Wilson County Schools, which have not met since the March 3 tornado, asked the state to adjust the county’s provision to March 10.

Wright said WCS is not requiring remote or virtual learning and attendance because not every student in the district has equal access to computers or internet. As such, teachers are not teaching new material, but reviewing what has already been taught.

According to Wright, students who were on the cusp of certain grades and GPA are able to improve grades by turning in incomplete assignments and make-up work. This affects students who were not quite at the 3.0 GPA requirement for the Tennessee Hope Scholarship.

Wright again stressed that graduations across the county have been postponed, not canceled. She said the district will make every effort to have a graduation ceremony for its students.

Wright hopes to have a viable school plan for the 2020-21 school year by the May school board meeting.