WWMS to change name to Warriors

West Wilson Middle will not only get a new beginning with a new school, but also a new mascot.

The Wilson County School Board voted for the name change to the Warriors, as well as some new logos. WWMS Principal Dr. Deante’ Alexander presented the new name and look to the board. The issue was brought up a few months ago because WWMS was the Wildcats, but were no longer a feeder school to Wilson Central High School. Some on the board thought it was a good opportunity with the new school to get a new identity.

Students will not be required to arrive at school 15 minutes earlier next school year. After a proposal from the District Transportation Committee to move school times earlier in order to lighten the load on a taxed school transportation system, the Board voted, instead, to hire a consulting company to look thoroughly into new routes and start times in the county to decide the most effective methods in getting students to class in a timely manner.

A partnership with DrugFreeWilco may lead to education for students that are found with vaping implements in Wilson County Schools. This education will be offered to students and parents in hopes that they can understand the dangers of vaping.

Out of 1,700 Wilson County Graduates in 2022, 233 were recognized as TN State Scholars. Eight students graduated high school and received their Associates Degrees as well. Over $43,000,000 of scholarship money was awarded to Wilson County Students in 2022.