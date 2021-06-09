WYLEMANS, Connie Fay

Connie Fay Wylemans, 71, Lebanon, passed away June 5.

She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Audrey Stokes; son, Mike Perry; and step-son, Kevin Wylemans.

Wylemans is survived by husband of 40 years, Jack Wylemans; daughters, Robin (Billy) Garvin; Linda Perry; and Brenda (Fiancé Travis Hogg) Desimone; sister, Vickie (Jose) Roman; daughter-in-law Lori Perry; grandchildren, Ashlea Garvin; Paige Garvin; Austin Tipton; Paula (Jessie) Owens; Brittany (Fiancé Gerald Davis) Hawn; Lee (Jennifer) Hawn; Nicole Wylemans; Justina Desimone; Audrey Desimone; Jer-rah Perry; Adrianne Perry; Jeremy Perry; and Justin Perry; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 16 from 5–6 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.