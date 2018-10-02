Yarbrough, Mike

Mike Yarbrough, age 64 of Lebanon, passed away on Sept. 28, 2018. A funeral service was held Sept. 30 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

He was preceded in death by parents, Luther and Ruth Goins Yarbrough; brother, David Yarbrough. He is survived by children, James Yarbrough, April Yarbrough, and Mikey Yarbrough; grandchildren, Courtney McCord, Andrew McCord, Chris Osborne, Maddie Rose, and Jeremiah Yarbrough; sisters, Charlotte Lee (Wayne) and Christy Yarbrough; nephews, Chris Yarbrough (Christi), Carl Lee, Clint Lee, and Rowdie Deese; niece, Brandy Lee.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.