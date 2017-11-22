Yocum, Novice “Yogi” Jr.

Yogi Yocum passed away on November 15, 2017 at age 70. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, was 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2017, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the service. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery followed the service. Pallbearers: Ricky Reese, Fred Duggin, Dan Duff, and Billy Pritchard.
Yogi is survived by wife Lora Jean Yocum, son Novice Kevin Yocum, and five grandchildren. He had a lot of friends that loved him and he loved them. He is preceded in death by mother Buleah Robbins, father Novice Yocum Sr., and brothers Jack Stevens and Ray Stevens.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
