YORK, Fred Reeves

Fred Reeves York, 89, Elmwood, died Feb. 27.

Fred was the son of the late, Tom York and Pearl Dawls York. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Fred was also preceded in death by his wife, Joan Thompson York.

He is survived by: Sons Ricky York, Ronnie York and David York; Brother Clyde Lee York; Grandchildren Anthony York, Reeves York, chad York and Emily York; Great-grandchildren Logan York, Dylan York, Ad-am York, Noah York and Brinlee York.

Memorial services will be conducted noon Wednesday, March 2, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Wil-liam Wiley officiating.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. – noon Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.