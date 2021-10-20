News Ticker

YOUNG, Jr., Chris Lee

October 20, 2021 Staff Reports Obits 0

Chris Lee Young Jr., 51, Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 2.
Lee was employed by Intertek/PSI. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and outdoorsman. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Chris Lee Young, Sr. and his step-father, Billy Norman.
He is survived by: Wife of 17 years Rhonda Young; Daughter Hailey Young; Mother Rebecca Norman; Step-mother Debbie Young; Brother David (Jennifer) Alcorn; Sisters Tanya (Eric) Stafford and Shauna (Jeffrey Shaw) Norman; Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Lee Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.