YOUNG, Jr., Chris Lee

Chris Lee Young Jr., 51, Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 2.

Lee was employed by Intertek/PSI. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and outdoorsman. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Chris Lee Young, Sr. and his step-father, Billy Norman.

He is survived by: Wife of 17 years Rhonda Young; Daughter Hailey Young; Mother Rebecca Norman; Step-mother Debbie Young; Brother David (Jennifer) Alcorn; Sisters Tanya (Eric) Stafford and Shauna (Jeffrey Shaw) Norman; Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Lee Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.