Young Marines honor veterans at Pearl Harbor anniversary

Mid Cumberland Unit from Wilson County leading the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Parade. (Photo submitted)

Young Marines across the country traveled to Hawaii to participate in the 78th Pearl Harbor anniversary ceremonies to honor the surviving veterans and their families for their historic and dedicated service to the United States. Celebrations took place from Dec. 2-8.

Representing Wilson County from the Mid Cumberland Unit were YM MSgt Jason Glaskox, YM MSgt Logan Powell, YM SSgt. Jacob Austin, YM Sgt. Keirsten Lowderback, and YM PFC Tristen Jackson. The unit trip was lead by Unit Commander CPL Charles B. Ware.

Young Marines began the week participating in community service by cleaning up the beaches at MCBH Kaneohe Bay. Community service is a big part of being a Young Marine. Over the past three years, the average hours of community service for a unit was 3,784; totaling 1,814,632 for all units across the country.

Young Marines also performed a wreath laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punch Bowl, in memory of all the brave men and women who are interred there. This is where they met World War II veterans and listened to amazing stories first hand.

To complete the festivities of the week, Young Marines marched in the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Parade. Since its inception, Young Marines have been the banner carries in the parade for all the capital ships that were sank on Dec. 7, 1941. Young Marines also marched in platoons, performed color guard, and carried flags. Mid Cumberland Unit had the honor of leading the parade by carrying the opening banner.

“We were honored for our unit to represent Wilson County in these ceremonies,” said YM MSgt Glaskox. “It was surreal to meet the men and women that were a part of that historical event. I will never forget this great opportunity and most of all, I will never forget those veterans who fought for our freedom.”

Young Marines is a national non-profit 501c (3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.