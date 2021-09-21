Young, Ruth Reilley

Ruth Reilly Young It is with great sadness that the family of Ruth Reilly Young announces her passing after a courageous battle with cancer on Aug. 25, at the age of 62. She was a faithful Christian. She was a very caring wife, mother, sister and dear friend. She loved spending time with her friends and square dancing with the Flat Rocks and many other square dance associations. Ruth was preceded in death by her father, Robert Milton Reilly, and her mother, Kathleen C. Reilly.

She is survived by: husband, Richard G. Young, Jr. of La Vergne; children Coleen (Jim) Crownover of Bridgeport, Ala. and Jason Young of Chattanooga; Sister, Sandra (Laroy) Stone of Bartlett; Brother Robert Milton (Barbara) Reilly, Jr. of Millington; Nephews, Billy Stone of Bartlett, and Kevin (Anna) Reilly of Brighton; Nieces Stephanie (Ryan) Smith of Fort Worth, Texas, Rachel (Mike) Crawley of Atoka and Wendy (Mickey) Strevel of Millington.

Ruth was very blessed to have many friends, and among those were very devoted and special friends: Gnol and Rita Long, Sherry Neergard, Corey and Elijah, Sherry and Greg Hatmaker (love you, mean it) and Candice Hatmaker Dumbrique and family.

Please join us in celebrating her life. The family will receive friends at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Ju-liet Monday, Sept. 20, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Rockvale Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rockvale, with Pastor Jonathan Watson officiating. In-terment will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN, with Pastor D’Leigh Harwell officiating.

The family respectfully requests that masks be worn in attendance at the visitation, funeral and burial.

Pallbearers will be Billy Stone, Laroy Stone, Kevin Reilly, Robert Reilly, Mickey Strevel and Jim Crown-over.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful care provided by Avalon Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to assist with her medical expenses, in c/o Richard G. Young, Jr., at First Horizons Bank, 5211 Murfreesboro Rd, La Vergne, TN 37086.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.