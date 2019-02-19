Yung, Hanchen John

Hanchen John Yung, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Born Jan. 3, 1954, in New York City, he was the son of Kande Sing Yung and the late Pai Chae Yung.

John is survived by his wife, Carole Rogers Yung; children, John (Elizabeth) Yung, Jacquelyn (Adam Enz) Yung, Jeffrey (Phoebe Barber) Yung; mother, Kande Yung; sisters, Nina Ven, Mary Yung-Tsui and Peggy Yung.

Family and friends gathered Feb. 17, 2019, at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown for visitation and a time of remembrance of John’s life.

