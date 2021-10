ZBOJA, Jr., John James

John James Zbola Jr., 83, Mt. Juliet passed away Oct. 20. Zboja was preceded in death by wife, Shirley G. Zboja; parents, John James Zboja, Sr. and Julia Zboja; and sister, Dorothy Dammeir. He is survived by children, Robert (Pamela) Lindemann, Deborah (David) Fann and James J. (Mary Dana Laird) Zboja; grandchildren, Keith (Erin) Lindemann, Amanda (Mark) Parker, Seth (Elena) Palm, John D. Fann, Daniel M. Fann, and Julie Zboja; and great-grandchildren, Emily, Tyler, Emma, Emberlynn, Adaline and Kee-nan.

Funeral service was Saturday, Oct. 23 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Dan Milliken offici-ating. Interment followed the service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was Friday, Oct. 22.

