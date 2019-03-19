Zumbro, Jackson O.

Jackson O. “Jack” Zumbro, age 87 of Mt. Juliet, died March 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Bertha Zumbro. Mr. Zumbro was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Denson Zumbro, and his twin sister, Jean Lenard, and sister, Lola Cook.

He is survived by: Son – Mark (Kayla) Zumbro; Grandchildren – Jason (Katie) Zumbro and Jake Zumbro; Several cousins and nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com